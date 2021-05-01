IPL 2021, MI vs CSK, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in Match 27 of IPL 2021. The clash of the juggernauts will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Mumbai Indians are not having an ideal IPL 2021 season as they have three wins and three losses and are in the fourth spot. However, a recent win over Rajasthan Royals will boost their morales and will get them going against the 'dominant' Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings have returned to former glory as they are on a winning streak since opening their campaign in the loss. They are on top of the IPL points table after winning five consecutive matches in six games. Mumbai Indians dominate the head-to-head stats against Chennai Super Kings. (18-12)

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings begins at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, May 1.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between PBKS vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.