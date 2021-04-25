IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB, Live Streaming: When and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

Virat Kohli and co. are having a wonderful IPL 2021 campaign as Royal Challengers are the only unbeaten team in the tournament as of now. They will now take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings who are right behind them. Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 16-9, of the 26 matches played. The two teams enrolled one win against one another in IPL 2020.

Let's take a look at the means on how to live stream or view the match:

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore taking place?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will take place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begins at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday, April 25.

Where and how to watch live coverage of the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore?

The IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD. The online streaming of the IPL 2021 match between CSK vs RCB will be available on Hotstar.