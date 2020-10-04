IPL 2020, KXIP vs CSK Live Streaming: How to watch Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings?

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 18th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. It will be the second match of double-header Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have had a rough start in IPL 2020, and both of them sit at the bottom of the table.

According to the stats, CSK holds a 12-9 head-to-head advantage over KXIP.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings

take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday (October 4).

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be aired live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings will be available at Hotstar. You can also latest updates of the IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) match at WION.