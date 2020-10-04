IPL 2020, CSK vs KXIP: Preview, stats, and players to watch out for

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings will lock horns in the 18th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. It will be the second match of double-header Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings have had a rough start in IPL 2020, and both of them sit at the bottom of the table.

KL Rahul and Co., despite great line up and good play, have been unlucky this year. However, they have the advantage of playing in the Dubai Stadium as they won their only match here. Kings XI will try and get back to winning ways. Jordan might return in the playing XI as the extra bowling option would be nice.

Probable XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammed Shami

Chennai Super Kings are desperate for a win after losing three consecutive games in IPL 2020. CSK might bring in Imran Tahir after dropping an extra underperforming batsman.

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c/wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla

According to the stats, CSK holds a 12-9 head-to-head advantage over KXIP.

MS Dhoni might regain his form against Kings XI as he has scored 595 runs in 21 innings at a strike rate of nearly 156, and getting half-century five times.