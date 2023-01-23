Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 live streaming: How to watch TV broadcast, watch live on mobile & TV
Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 livestream: As the ongoing India Open 2023 is about to culminate as the tournament is in its final phase, the next badminton tournament of the year 2023 will be held in Indonesia.
Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 livestream: Top Indian shuttlers will try to get over the disappointment of the India Open 2023 when they continue competing at the Indonesia Masters, which will begin on Tuesday, January 24, at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. The qualification and first-round matches for the Indonesia Masters 2023 will take place on January 24. The second round, quarterfinals, and semi-final matches will follow on consecutive days. The tournament will come to a close with the finals on Sunday, January 29. This is the third tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is part of the Indonesia Masters championships which have been held since 2010. The tournament is organised by the Badminton Association of Indonesia with a sanction from the BWF. As India Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category, likewise Indonesia Masters is held in the Super 500 category.
How to watch the Indonesia Masters Badminton live?
Fans can watch the live telecast of the 2023 Indonesia Masters Badminton on EuroSport India. Fans can also watch Indonesia Masters 2023 live streaming on BWF's official YouTube channel. JioCinema and VOOTSelect will be the platforms for live streaming beginning with the quarterfinal round. Sports 18-1 will start broadcasting the games live after the quarterfinal round.
Indonesia Masters Badminton Point distribution
Below is the point distribution table for each phase of the tournament based on the BWF points system for the BWF World Tour Super 500 event.
|Winner
|Runner-up
|3/4
|5/8
|9/16
|17/32
|9,200
|7,800
|6,420
|5,040
|3,600
|2,220
Indonesia Masters 2023 Prize pool
The total prize money is $420,000 with the distribution of the prize money in accordance with BWF regulations.
|Event
|Winner
|Finalist
|Semi-finals
|Quarter-finals
|Last 16
|Singles
|$31,500
|$15,960
|$6,090
|$2,520
|$1,470
|Doubles
|$33,180
|$15,960
|$5,880
|$3,045
|$1,575