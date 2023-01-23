Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 live streaming: How to watch TV broadcast, watch live on mobile & TV

Indonesia Masters Badminton 2023 livestream: Top Indian shuttlers will try to get over the disappointment of the India Open 2023 when they continue competing at the Indonesia Masters, which will begin on Tuesday, January 24, at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. The qualification and first-round matches for the Indonesia Masters 2023 will take place on January 24. The second round, quarterfinals, and semi-final matches will follow on consecutive days. The tournament will come to a close with the finals on Sunday, January 29. This is the third tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour and is part of the Indonesia Masters championships which have been held since 2010. The tournament is organised by the Badminton Association of Indonesia with a sanction from the BWF. As India Open 2023 was held in the Super 750 category, likewise Indonesia Masters is held in the Super 500 category.