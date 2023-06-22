Indian Wrestling Federation elections postponed by 5 days

The Ad-hoc Committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Wednesday postponed the elections of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) by five days. Now, the election will not be held on July 6. The Committee informed that the elections will be held on July 11. Five unaffiliated state bodies presented their case at the hearing demanding voting rights for elections. For this reason, the ad-hoc committee took this decision.

A few members also raised objections during the hearing that there’s a possibility of former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s family members being allowed to vote in the elections. Not only this but the members have also alleged that his family members have been illegally appointed to the state association.

State units have presented their case

The three-member committee was approached by unaffiliated state bodies in Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan, and Himachal Pradesh. Retired High Court Justice MM Kumar is included in this committee too, which had called these units for a hearing on July 21.

“The state units presented their case, while the representatives of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) defended their decision to disaffiliate these bodies,” a source told news agency PTI. Time is needed and so the elections have been postponed till July 11.

Wrestlers began protesting on January 18

India's top wrestlers have been protesting for days for the election of the Wrestling Federation and the removal of office bearers including President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestlers had accused some of the team's coaches, including Brij Bhushan Sharan, of sexual harassment.

Indian wrestlers like Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia were openly fighting against Brij Bhushan Singh for 138 days. For the first time on January 18, the wrestlers sat on strike, and on April 23 started the strike for the second time. After this, the wrestlers clashed with the police. There was also an FIR against the wrestlers, but the protests continued.