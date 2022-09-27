Indian jersey will miss you dearly: Mithali Raj pens heartfelt message for pace legend Jhulan Goswami

Former Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami after her retirement from the game. Raj penned an emotional farewell message for Goswami, who recently played her last international game against England at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London.

It was a perfect farewell for Goswami as India defeated England by 16 runs in the third and final ODI to register their maiden clean sweep against the hosts on English soil, albeit in a controversial fashion. The 39-year-old picked up two wickets in her farewell game to retire as the leading wicket-taker in women's international cricket.

Raj took to Linkedin to share a heartfelt message for Goswami, with whom she shared the Indian dressing room for more than 15 years. Raj and Goswami remain two of the greatest servants of the women's game in India and have been an inspiration to millions of girls across the nation.

Hailing her for her longevity as a fast bowler, Raj called Goswami's commitment to the game a lesson for budding cricketers. She also said the Indian jersey will miss the 39-year-old.

"Her sheer longevity as a fast bowler in women's cricket for the last two decades is beyond belief. We have played together since our Under-19 days and Jhulan Goswami's commitment to the game and her eternal optimism are lessons for all those who wish to excel in the sport. The Indian jersey will miss you dearly. Best wishes for your future endeavours, Jhulu," wrote Mithali.

Goswami made his India debut in an ODI against England in January, 2002 and interestingly finished her career against the same team. She played 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is, picking up 44, 255 and 56 wickets in the three formats, respectively.

One of the greatest fast bowlers in women's cricket history, Goswami will continue to remain a source of inspiration for many due to her incredible longevity and extraordinary commitment towards the game.