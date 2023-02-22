Indian GM Vidit Gujrathi triumphs over world champion Magnus Carlsen in Chess Pro League

India's chess Grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi got the better of five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen while playing for Indian Yogis in the Pro Chess League on Tuesday (February 21). The 28-year-old Gujrathi took advantage of a blunder by the top-ranked Carlsen, who represented the for Canada Chess Brahs, missed a checkmate in three late on Tuesday.

It is to be noted that Carlsen was competing in the Pro Chess League for Canada Chessbrahs, an online tournament for teams all across the globe. The competition comprises as many as 16 teams who take part in rapid games for a USD 150,000 prize pool. The Indian grandmaster Gujrathi emerged on top of his famed opponent with black pieces, making the most of a tactical error from the 32-year-old Norwegian chess grandmaster.

Gujrathi took to his official Twitter handle to share the news himself. Beating the No. 1 ranked player in the online tournament, the Indian star was on cloud nine. He tweeted, "Just defeated the GOAT, World Champion, Magnus Carlsen!!" Here's his post after the famous win: