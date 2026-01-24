/India Women tour of Australia: BCCI announces Test squad, Pratika returns after injury

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the Indian women’s Test squad for the Australia tour on Saturday (Jan 24). The tour will begin next month, with India playing three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test match and Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the team. The tour will run from Feb 15 to March 9, 2026 and the first match of the tour will be a T20I in Sydney on Sunday (Feb 15). The BCCI also confirmed that wicketkeeper G. Kamalini has been ruled out of the tour and Uma Chetry has been named as her replacement in both the T20I and ODI squads. Pratika Rawal has also been included in the Test squad after recovering from injury.