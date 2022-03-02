India vs SL: R Ashwin on verge of going past Kapil Dev in elite list during series opener in Mohali

R Ashwin is gearing up for the commencement of the two-match Test series between India and Sri Lanka, which gets underway on March 04 in Mohali. Ashwin was last seen in action on the 22-yard cricket strip during India's tour of South Africa. Regarded as one of the greats in Test cricket, the 35-year-old wily spinner is on the cusp of attaining a huge feat in the SL Test series opener in Mohali.

Currently, Ashwin has accounted for 430 wickets in whites, in 84 games, and is at the third spot in the list for most Test scalps among Indians. Anil Kumble (619) spearheads the list whereas 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev follows suit with 434 wickets. Thus, Ashwin needs five more wickets to go past Kapil in the elite list and occupy the second position.

Most wickets for India in Tests

Anil Kumble - 619

Kapil Dev - 434

R Ashwin - 430*

Harbhajan Singh - 417

Ishant Sharma - 311

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli on cusp of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid & Co. in elite list in historic 100th Test

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz, No. 1 ranked Test batsman Marnus Labuschagne lauded Ashwin and said, "The reason Ashwin's record is so good is because he's a tremendous thinker of the game. So, he's always thinking about how he can get you out. About what you are doing. And so what he's doing to counter that? And then he seems to go, "Ok now I'm going to change, so that you're going to do this." That's what makes him really good. Now, not all bowlers are like that."

The forthcoming series opener will also see former captain Virat Kohli become the 12th Indian to enter the 100-Test club.