/India Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team; check details inside

The BCCI selectors and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav picked a power-packed 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE.
The wait is over; the BCCI selectors and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav have picked a power-packed 15-man India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9 in the UAE. Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill returns to the side, while the selectors overlooked Shreyas Iyer for the eight-team tournament. On the other hand, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah also headlines the pace attack, with the selectors picking as many as three spinners.
Here is the full squad -
Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh
More to follow…