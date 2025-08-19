Add as a preferred source on Google

LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /India Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team; check details inside

India Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team; check details inside

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Aug 19, 2025, 15:10 IST | Updated: Aug 19, 2025, 15:10 IST
India Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team; check details inside

India Asia Cup squad Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The BCCI selectors and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav picked a power-packed 15-man squad for the 2025 Asia Cup starting September 9 in the UAE. 

The wait is over; the BCCI selectors and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav have picked a power-packed 15-man India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9 in the UAE. Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill returns to the side, while the selectors overlooked Shreyas Iyer for the eight-team tournament. On the other hand, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah also headlines the pace attack, with the selectors picking as many as three spinners.

Here is the full squad -

Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh

More to follow…

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics