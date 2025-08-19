/India Asia Cup squad: Shubman Gill returns to T20I side as BCCI announce 15-man team; check details inside

The wait is over; the BCCI selectors and T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav have picked a power-packed 15-man India squad for the 2025 Asia Cup, starting on September 9 in the UAE. Newly-appointed Test captain Shubman Gill returns to the side, while the selectors overlooked Shreyas Iyer for the eight-team tournament. On the other hand, ace quick Jasprit Bumrah also headlines the pace attack, with the selectors picking as many as three spinners.



Here is the full squad -



Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh