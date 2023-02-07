IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming: watch India Women vs Bangladesh Women world cup warm-up match on TV & mobile

IND-W vs BAN-W live streaming - Women world cup warm-up match: India women cricket team will lock horns with the Bangladesh women team on Wednesday, February 8 in the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match. The match will start at 6:30 PM IST. The venue of the match is Stellenbosch University 1 stadium in South Africa. Both teams are coming off disappointing performances in their previous matches. While the women in blue collapsed before Australia at a score of just 85 while chasing a competitive target of 129/8, Bangladesh was thrashed by Pakistan as their top batting lineup could not live up to the expectations. Batting first, Bangladesh was able to put up a miserable score of 102, which Pakistan easily chased with 24 balls remaining.

India women team is looking forward to winning the ICC T20 World Cup for the first time but their dismissal against Australia in their first warm-up match must have given them a reality check. However, the Indian side should constructively react to this loss and work to refine their playing XI before the competition officially kickstarts on February 10.

IND-W vs BAN-W match live streaming, where to watch the match live?

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has not revealed any information about the platform on which the IND-W vs BAN-W match will be live-streamed officially! But the IND-W vs BAN-W match is expected to go live on ICC.tv.

IND-W vs BAN-W match details

The warm-up match between the India women and Bangladesh women teams will be played on Wednesday, February 8. The match begins at 6:00 PM IST. The venue of the match is Stellenbosch University 1 stadium. The match will be live-streamed on ICC.tv

Where will IND-W vs BAN-W match be played?-venue

IND-W vs BAN-W match will be played at the Stellenbosch University 1 stadium in South Africa.

What time will IND-W vs BAN-W match begin?-time

IND-W vs BAN-W match will begin at 6:00 PM IST

When will IND-W vs BAN-W match be played?

IND-W vs BAN-W match will be played on Wednesday, February 8.

Which platform will live stream the IND-W vs BAN-W match?