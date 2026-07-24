/IND vs ZIM 1st T20I: India's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav shines on return despite suffering 'so much at a young age'

India's tearaway pacer Mayank Yadav is back after hiatus of two years since making his international debut in 2024. He missed the last two years because of injury but returned with a bang - winning Player of the Match (POTM) award in the first IND vs ZIM T20I for his 2/18 in four overs in Harare on Thursday (Jul 23). Mayank, who bowled the first over after India elected to bowl first, struck on the very first ball. His speeds were also in high 140s with 149kph being one of the fastest balls he bowled. Thanks to him, Zimbabwe were three wickets down inside powerplay and could never recover from that position.

Mayank talks about POTM comeback

"It was very difficult, especially the gap of two years was a challenge because age wasn't on my side," Mayank, now 24, said after India's win. "I was just 22-23 [years old]. I felt that I had to suffer so much at a young age. At the same time, the motivation to play for the country was always there. So I wanted to make a comeback and perform as I did before."

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How India pacers restricted Zimbabwe?

Apart from Mayank, 24-year-old Ashok Sharma, who was making his debut, also impressed despite being wicketless (0/29) in four overs. Prince Yadav, who made his debut on the recent UK tour, also picked up 2/19 in four overs as Zimbabwe were restricted for 125/7. On his bond with fellow young pacers, Mayank acknowledged that they "don't talk a lot about pace."

"We have a nice bond. I bowled the first over today, so I shared inputs with Prince and Ashok, about the assistance I got and the better options to attack. We were in a very good situation after the first six overs. So the conversations were about how much more we can squeeze them, and what more we could bowl," he added.