/England vs Australia Test in India? CA's Greenberg says idea 'open for consideration'

England and Australia have played Ashes series since 1882 with the two countries sharing hosting duties. The most recent series was played in 2025-26 in Australia which the hosts won 4-1 and the next one will be hosted in English summer of 2027. The two rivals, however, will also face off in Melbourne in next March to mark the 150th anniversary of first meeting. Cricket Australia chief executive Todd Greenberg, when asked if the exhibition could be shifted to India, sounded optimistic about the idea. It comes on the back of Australia's domestic Big Bash League (BBL) opener for next season set to be played in India's Chennai - home of IPL's Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

England-Australia to play a Test in India?

While there's no confirmation as of now, Greenberg was position about the idea of England vs Australia Test in India, given the market size.

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"Our relationship with the ECB but also the BCCI is very strong. And clearly, there are opportunities in India to put more content into certain areas. That's not something we are currently planning, but it would be certainly open for consideration," he said while talking to BBC Podcast.

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"I think Test cricket between us, England and India is still very strong, probably bucking the trend as to other parts of the world. So we want to make sure we continue to grow it and strengthen it," he added.

Green also spoke about the challenge of the idea and said: "The challenge for all of us in global cricket is there are only 365 days in a schedule and we probably need another month or two if we actually can generate the content we want to."

What makes India so lucrative?