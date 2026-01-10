/IND vs NZ: Rishabh Pant ruled out of ODI series due to injury - Report

India have suffered a major setback just before the first ODI against New Zealand, as star keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the entire series with an abdominal injury. Pant picked up the injury during a practice session while batting in the nets, where he felt sudden pain on the right side of his abdomen. He was immediately checked by the medical team and an MRI scan was done to understand the problem.

After reviewing the reports and consulting with Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, Pant was diagnosed with a right-side abdominal strain and a tear in the internal oblique muscle. Because of this injury, he will miss the three-match ODI series, which begins in Vadodara on Sunday (Jan 11).

His absence is a big loss for India, given his importance as a wicketkeeper and aggressive batter. Pant will now rest for a few weeks before reporting to the Centre of Excellence for further assessment and rehabilitation. Meanwhile, the team management will have to rethink their plans and name a replacement for him in the squad.

IND vs NZ, ODIs - Full schedule

1st ODI: Sunday, 11 Jan – Vadodara

2nd ODI: Wednesday, 14 Jan – Rajkot

3rd ODI: Sunday, 18 Jan – Indore

India’s squad for ODI series against New Zealand