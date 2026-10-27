/IND vs NZ 3rd T20I: Abhishek, Sooryavanshi shatter all-time powerplay record in explosive run-chase

Team India created history in Wellington by smashing the record for the most runs scored in the Powerplay. Against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I on Tuesday (Oct 27), the explosive opening pair of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi clobbered 118 runs in the first six overs without losing a wicket, breaking Australia’s previous record of 113/1 against Scotland in 2024. Chasing 199, the two left-handers ran riot at the start, helping India seal the T20I series in New Zealand.

Highest Powerplay Score in T20Is

There was no stopping Abhishek and Sooryavanshi, who was promoted to the top, following a below-par outing in the 2nd T20I where he batted at number three. The two hammered 26 runs in the first over -- the most recorded among the Test-playing nations -- and kept going for the rest of the five overs in the Powerplay.

Boundaries flowed in every over, with the two smashing all bowlers across the park for fun. India completed 100 in the fifth over and needed 13 more to equal the previous highest total (113/1 by AUS vs SCO) and 14 or more to break the record. India’s scorecard read 110 for zero in 5.5 overs, and with Sooryavanshi at the crease, the teen prodigy went a step ahead and smashed a six off the last of the Powerplay to break the record. 118 in 36 balls was a magnificent feat, with India sitting in the driver’s seat in this run chase.



Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi was out on 45 soon after, before Abhishek completed his first T20I hundred in New Zealand in 35 balls – the joint-second fastest alongside Rohit Sharma’s 35-ball 100. The left-hander was eventually dismissed for 113 off just 38 balls, hitting 11 sixes and nine fours.



“Absolutely stunning,” Indian captain Shreyas Iyer said of the run chase in Wellington. “It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played strokes. Also, when Sanju and I, we went to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling.



“Honestly speaking, getting 100 in 5 overs, I've never seen that before, especially at the international level. And definitely tops it,” he added.

