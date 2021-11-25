Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: 'Very well deserved' - Ponting shares heartfelt post for debutant Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer became India's 303rd Test cricketer on Thursday morning (November 25) as he received the elusive cap from legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the commencement of the first Test between India and New Zealand.

Iyer was a big name in domestic circuit before he made his India debut in the limited-overs format in 2017. While Iyer has been in the scheme of things for Team India in the shorter formats following the 2019 ODI World Cup, the right-hander had to wait for a long period to get a look-in the Test line-up. With many regulars such as captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, etc. being rested for the New Zealand Test series opener, Iyer got a chance to make his debut as soon as KL Rahul got ruled out due to injury on Tuesday (November 23).

With Iyer getting his Test cap, his Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting shared a heartfelt post for the Indian middle-order batsman on Twitter. He wrote, "Having seen all the work you've put in over the last few years, very well deserved and only the beginning for you mate. Proud of you

Winning the toss, Ajinkya Rahane-led India decided to bat first in Green Park, Kanpur. Riding on Shubman Gill's 52, India started off nicely but lost four wickets heading into the tea break. Debutant Iyer has looked good and will aim to register a daddy hundred on his debut innings in the purest format.

With India set to see the return of their regular batters in the second and final Test, Iyer will hope to make heads turn and retain his spot for the series decider, to be held in Mumbai from December 3.