IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Rohit Sharma shatters records after scoring brisk century

Indian opener Rohit Sharma broke several records after scoring a gritty ton against England on the first Day of the second Test match.

The Mumbaikar silenced his critics after smashing seventh Test hundered in just 130 balls after playing his natural aggressive game throughout the innings. His ton was crucial for Team India as they lost their three top batsmen cheaply (Kohli, Pujara Gill).

However, with this ton, Rohit became the first cricketer in the history of the game to slam centuries against four countries in all the formats of the game. Rohit scored centuries against Sri Lanka, West Indies, South Africa and England in all the formats (ODIs, T20Is and Tests) of the game.

The prolific opener overtook Mohammad Azharuddin to become the first Indian to score first seven centuries at home. The previous record was six centuries, held by former skipper Azharuddin.

This was Rohit Sharma's fourth ton in the World Test Championship, which is the highest by an Indian batsman. He is now behind Marnus Labuschagne, who has five.

Despite losing three big wickets, Rahane and Sharma's 100 run-stand powered India to 189 runs by the end of second session.