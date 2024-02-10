IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Weather and pitch report from Benoni, South Africa ahead of Sunday's match

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: India and Australia will square off for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup trophy on February 11. The match is slated for 1:30 pm IST at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, South Africa. Both sides will be coming into the final with a winning streak from the past four matches.

Many look forward to this clash, as it can redeem India from its ICC World Cup defeat in November 2023. But India U19 captain Uday Saharan has ruled out any such “revenge” tactic. "No, we are not thinking about revenge. We are firmly focussed on the present and neither wants to dwell on the past nor look too far ahead," skipper Saharan recently told PTI Bhasha in Benoni.

India U19 had beaten Australia in the 2012 and 2018 finals and will try to reclaim the title from Aussies on Sunday.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Pitch report

The wicket at Willowmoore Park, Benoni offers good support to fast bowlers in white-ball cricket. The pacers also have an incredible record with the new ball on Benoni’s pitch. Hence, Sunday’s match will be a low-scoring one. In the total of 27 ODI matches played on this wicket, 17 have been won by bowling first and only 8 matches have been won by batting first.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Weather report

On Sunday, Feb 11, there is a 40 per cent chance of rain in Benoni, South Africa, as per AccuWeather. Fans can expect some disruption in the match due to the drizzle. The maximum temperature will be 23 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will hover around 15 degrees with 69 per cent humidity.

IND vs AUS U19 World Cup Final: Predicted playing XI

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19: Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.