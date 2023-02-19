IND vs AUS: India name 18-man squad for Australia ODIs, no signs of Jasprit Bumrah

The BCCI on Sunday, February 19th announced the 18-man squad for the Australia ODIs in addition to naming the same squad for the remaining two Tests against the Aussies, scheduled for March 1st and 9th in Indore and Ahmedabad, respectively. While there are no signs of ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah in any of those squads, star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned to the ODI team for the first time since August last year. Other than him, Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel have also been picked, whereas, struggling KL Rahul is also named in the squad but is removed as the vice-captain.

One name that surprised everyone was the inclusion of left-arm seamer Jaydev Unadkat, who recently helped Saurashtra win its second Ranji Trophy final – by beating Bengal by nine wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

The board, however, announced in advance that regular skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the first ODI due to family commitments and newly announced T20I captain Hardik Pandya will be leading the team in his absence.

The three-match ODIs will begin on March 17th in Mumbai while the next two ODIs will be played in Vizag and Chennai on 19th and 22nd March, respectively.

Here’s India’s 18-man squad for Australia ODIs –

Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

India retain same squad for remaining two BGT Tests

Following India’s handsome six-wicket win over Australia in the second Test in Delhi, the board named the same squad for the remaining two Tests. Jaydev Unadkat, who was released to play the Ranji Trophy final for Saurashtra, will be rejoining the team for the 3rd and 4th Test.

Here’s India’s squad for 3rd and 4th Test against Australia -