IND vs AUS 1st test LIVE streaming: how to watch India vs Australia Live Streaming on your mobile, Tv & laptop

IND vs AUS 1st test LIVE streaming: Australia will visit India after two years for a three-match ODI series, and it will be the penultimate test for India as it pursues the crown of ICC World Test Champion. Team India is hopeful of registering a third consecutive victory in Border-Gavaskar Trophy during India vs. Australia test series 2023. The Indian side is looking forward to confirming its position in the world ranking.

The matches will be held in India at different venues in Nagpur, Dharamshala, Delhi and Ahmedabad. The first match will be held on Thursday, 9 February. The Australian team arrived in Bengaluru on Wednesday and will be staying there for five days before heading to Nagpur for their first match.

The Australian Tour of India 2023 is an international bilateral series, also part of Future Tour Programs (FTP) announced by the International Cricket Council in 2009. India will host the bilateral series of the Australia Tour of India 2023. In the last three Border-Gavaskar Trophy test clashes, India won the title at home in 2016/17, in Down Under Australia in 2018/19, and in 2020/21, all by a margin of 2-1 in four-match-series.

Here are all the live-streaming details for the first match of the three-match ODI series between India and Australia:

India vs Australia 2023: IND vs AUS 1st Test match squad

India Test Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja (inclusion subject to fitness), Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia Test Squad: Pat Cummins (Captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

IND vs AUS (India vs Australia) test series full schedule

1st Test:

Date: Feb 09, Thu - Feb 13, Mona

Venue: Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, Nagpur

Time: 9:30 AM IST.

2nd Test:

Date: Feb 17, Fri - Feb 21, Tue

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Time: 9:30 AM IST

3rd Test:

Date: Mar 01, Wed - Mar 05, Sun

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

Time: 9:30 AM IST

4th Test:

Date: Mar 09, Thu - Mar 13, Mon

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Time: 9:30 AM IST



When will IND vs AUS 1st Test play the first match of the series?

The first match between India and Australia will be played on Thursday, 9 February.

Where IND vs AUS 1st Test will play the first match of the series?

The first match between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur, India.

What is the venue of the IND vs AUS 1st Test match?

The venue of the first test match between India and Australia is Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium.

At what time IND vs AUS 1st Test match will start?

The first match between India and Australia will begin at 9:20 am on 19 February.

How to watch IND vs AUS 1st test match telecast and Live streaming in India?

Fans can watch India vs Australia 1st test match Live Telecast on Star Sports and Live Streaming on the Disney+Hotstar app

