ICC Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs to 10th place after stellar run in Eng series; Bumrah retains top spot

India's Yashasvi Jaiswal has entered the top 10 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Test rankings after an impressive run in the ongoing Test series against England. Jaiswal, who has 655 runs in four matches so far, including two double hundreds, was 12th before the start of the week, but now takes the 10th spot in the latest rankings announced on Wednesday (Mar 6). In the Test rankings, Jasprit Bumrah continues to lead the charts with the top spot while Ravichandran Ashwin is second.

Jaiswal continues to climb in ICC Rankings

Having enjoyed a wonderful last six months, Jaiswal has hit the ground running and has climbed the rankings at a superb pace. Having made his debut during the West Indies tour in July, the Mumbai-born batter has made the opening spot his own. In just eight matches for the national side, he has 971 runs and needs 29 more to reach the 1000-run mark. He has so far scored two double hundreds and two fifties but interestingly despite being a consistent performer is yet to even win a Player of the Match award in the ongoing Test series against England.

Jaiswal climbing the rankings is no surprise given his excellent run in recent times while Virat Kohli remains in the top 10 despite not featuring in the Test series. Skipper Rohit Sharma is just outside the top 10 and occupies the 11th spot in the Test batters rankings.

In the bowler’s rankings, Bumrah dons the top spot having enjoyed a successful revival since coming back from injury. The top two also feature veteran bowler Ravichandran Ashwin while Ravindra Jadeja is seventh.