ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: 3 days to go! Check full schedule and venues for India matches at CWC'23

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The excitement is high as ICC Men’s ODI Cricket World Cup is back after four years. This year’s World Cup will be hosted by cricket giant, India, from October 25 to November 19.

The first stage of the tournament will be a round-robin format where all participating 10 teams will play each other, resulting in 45 matches. The top four teams at the end of the round-robin stage will qualify for the semifinals. The team finishing first and fourth will play the first semifinal on November 15 in Mumbai, while the second and third teams will meet in second semifinal on November 16 in Kolkata.

India will play against Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa and two Qualifier teams. The marquee IND vs PAK is set to clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Here is the full schedule of India’s matches in the upcoming world cup:

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Teams

Afghanistan

South Africa

India

England

Pakistan

Netherlands

Bangladesh

Australia

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Venues

The 2023 men’s ODI World Cup will be played across ten venues in India: Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.

Two more venues, Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram, will host the warm-up games, taking the total tally of venues that will be involved to 12.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India full schedule

October 8: India v Australia, Chennai, 2 pm

October 11: India v Afghanistan, New Delhi, 2 pm

October 14: India v Pakistan, Ahmedabad, 2 pm

October 19: India v Bangladesh, Pune, 2 pm

October 22: India v New Zealand, Dharamsala, 2 pm

October 29: India v England, Lucknow, 2 pm

November 2: India v Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2 pm

November 5: India v South Africa, Kolkata, 2 pm

November 11: India v Netherlands, Bengaluru, 2 pm

India will play their semifinal in Mumbai on November 15, unless they are supposed to play against Pakistan, in which case they will play their semifinal in Kolkata on November 16 (of they qualify).

(With inputs from agencies)

