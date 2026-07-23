/ICC confirms The Oval to host 2027 World Test Championship Final. Check dates, team standings inside

The Oval in London has been confirmed as the venue for the 2027 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which will be played from Wednesday, June 9 to Sunday, June 13. The International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced last year that England would host the next three editions of the World Test Championship Final in 2027, 2029 and 2031, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) responsible for selecting the venue for each title clash. The Oval will host the World Test Championship Final for the second time after previously staging the 2023 final, where Australia defeated India to lift the ICC Test mace.

With less than a year remaining before the final, the current World Test Championship cycle is entering a crucial phase, with all nine participating 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan in May, moving to 58.33 percent. Two-time finalists India teams still mathematically in contention for a place in the title clash. Australia lead the standings with an impressive points percentage of 87.50 after winning seven of their first eight Tests. Defending champions South Africa are second with 75 percent, while New Zealand remain close behind on 72.22 percent.

Bangladesh have emerged as strong contenders after their 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan in May, moving to 58.33 percent. Two-time finalists India occupy fifth place with 48.15 percent after winning four of their nine Tests, narrowly ahead of Sri Lanka on 41.67 percent. England (24.36%), West Indies (15%) and Pakistan (8.33%) face an uphill task and will need strong performances in the remaining fixtures to keep their hopes of reaching the final alive. The race for qualification will intensify over July and August with several decisive Test series on the calendar. West Indies begin by hosting Pakistan in a two-Test series from July 25, while Australia take on Bangladesh in a two-match series starting August 13.

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Attention will then shift to Asia, where Sri Lanka host India in a two-Test series from August 15. Pakistan will also travel to England for a three-Test series stretching across August and September. Speaking on the announcement, ICC General Manager, Events & Operations, Gaurav Saxena, said, “The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency.”

"The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world."

ECB MD, Competitions and Major Events, Neil Snowball, added, "We are honoured to be staging the next three ICC World Test Championship Finals in England and Wales, and we're pleased to confirm that The Oval will play host again next year. The 2023 final at The Oval was a huge hit with broadcasters and fans, and I've no doubt that next year's event will be extra special again."

The ICC World Test Championship has crowned a different champion in each of its first three editions. New Zealand won the inaugural title in 2021, Australia lifted the trophy in 2023, while South Africa ended their long wait for a major ICC title by winning the championship in 2025.

Check WTC team standings below