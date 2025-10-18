/ICC, BCCI condemn PAK airstrike that killed three Afghan cricketers, expresses solidarity with ACB

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday (Oct 18) strongly condemned Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan that killed three young Afghan cricketers (Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon), calling the attack “cowardly.” Following the incident, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) decided to withdraw from the upcoming tri-nation T20I series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The series was scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from Nov 17.

BCCI's statement

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) expresses its deep sorrow and condolences on the tragic loss of three young Afghan cricketers - Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon - who lost their lives in the cowardly cross-border airstrikes in Paktika province,” BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI further added that they stands with the Afghanistan Cricket Board and the families of the players who lost their lives during this tragic time. The board strongly condemns this terrible and unnecessary attack. The loss of innocent lives, particularly those of promising sportspersons, is deeply distressing and a matter of great concern. The BCCI sends its deepest condolences to the people of Afghanistan and shares their sorrow.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also condemned the Pakistan’s airstrikes on Afghanistan, saying it had taken the lives of three young talents whose only ambition was to play the sport they loved.

ICC's statement

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) is deeply saddened and appalled by the tragic deaths of three young and promising Afghan cricketers, Kabeer Agha, Sibghatullah, and Haroon, who lost their lives in a recent airstrike in Afghanistan’s Paktika province.” ICC said in a statement.

The ICC further shared that the three young men were returning home after playing in a friendly cricket match when they were killed in an attack that also took the lives of several other civilians. The ICC strongly condemns this act of violence, saying it has taken away not only three promising players but also caused deep pain to their families, communities, and the cricketing world.

