I am so unhappy he didn’t score 3: Pep Guardiola reacts to Erling Haaland scoring only once vs Southampton

Erling Haaland has been unstoppable ever since arriving at Manchester City earlier this summer. the Norweigan striker has been banging in goals for fun and has already scored 20 goals across all competitions so far this season. Haaland was close to drawing a blank against Southampton on Sunday but managed to get on the scoresheet by scoring City's final goal in their thumping win.

Guardiola was asked about his reaction on Haaland scoring just once against Southampton and the City boss came up with a hilarious take. The Spaniard said he was 'unhappy' Haaland didn't manage to get another hat trick in the game and also had a laugh about the viral petition from fans of other Premier League sides to ban Haaland.

“I am so unhappy he didn’t score three goals! That’s why there is a petition to sack him from the Premier League – but now it won’t happen because of that. But, no, it is nice. The expectation is so high that everyone thinks that in every game he should score three or four goals. In the end, he was there to score one, to help us keep the ball and to fight. Erling played really well," said Guardiola.

Though Guardiola's light-hearted comments are not to be taken seriously, it is reflective of the kind of standards Haaland has set since his arrival at City from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. He has been a prolific poacher and has rarely spilt a chance while showcasing his incredible finishing instincts.

Haaland had a couple of chances to get on the scoresheet in the first half against Southampton but was not clinical enough. He hit the inside of the post from a pass from Phil Foden before slipping up on a chance created by Kevin De Bruyne for him to score. Haaland had another shot saved by Southampton skipper before finally managing to open his account in the 64th minute.

Byt the time he managed to break the deadlock for himself, City had already sealed the victory with the help of three goals from Cancelo, Foden and Riyad Maharez. Nonetheless, Haaland managed to continue his red-hot scoring form to reach 20 goals this season across all competitions.