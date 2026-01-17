/How Carlos Alcaraz can break 47-year-old record of THIS tennis stalwart in Australian Open

World no.1 Carlos Alcaraz arrives at the Australian Open as one of the most consistent players of his generation. Over the last few years, he has built a strong record in Grand Slam tournaments and shown that he can compete at the highest level across all surfaces. Melbourne now gives him another chance to add to that growing list. At just 22, Alcaraz already has six Grand Slam singles titles. That alone places him in rare company.

Only a few players in the Open Era have reached that number at such a young age. What makes this Australian Open interesting is that a win here would take him to seven majors, a mark that has carried historical value in men’s tennis for nearly five decades.

Bjorn Borg was the first player in the Open Era to reach seven Grand Slam titles. He achieved it in 1979 at the French Open, when he was 23 years and four days old. Since then, many legends have crossed the same milestone, but none have done it at a younger age. That is why Alcaraz’s timing matters.

The Australian Open final is scheduled for February 1, when Alcaraz will be 22 years, eight months, and 27 days old. If he wins the title, he will become the youngest man in history to reach seven Grand Slam singles trophies, moving ahead of Borg’s long-standing record. It is a small detail on paper, but one that carries weight in tennis history.

Rafael Nadal came close to breaking that mark in 2010 when he won his seventh Grand Slam at the French Open, but he was already 24. Other greats like Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Pete Sampras, and John McEnroe reached seven majors later in their careers. Borg’s record has survived mainly because very few players win so many titles so early.

There is also a longer view. If Alcaraz manages to win both the Australian Open and the French Open this year, he would have eight Grand Slam titles by the age of 23 years, one month, and two days. That would place him just one day behind Borg, who reached eight majors at 23 years, one month, and one day in 1979.