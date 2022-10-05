Hosts India announce squad for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022

Hosts India on Wednesday announced their 21-member squad for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022. The Indian women's U-17 team will head into the tournament as one of the dark horses and will be hopeful of scripting history at home. The squad is filled with talented players from across the nation.

The FIFA Women's U-17 World Cup is all set to get underway from October 11 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. This will be India's second junior World Cup after the country hosted the U-17 Men's World Cup in 2017.

Defender Astam Oraon will lead the Indian team in the upcoming showpiece event under the tutelage of head coach Thomas Dennerby. While Oraon will spearhead the defence, India have plenty of option up front in the form of forwards Rejiya Devi Laishram, Lynda Kom Serto and Anita Kumari among others.

India have been placed in Group A alongside USA, Morocco and favourites Brazil. The hosts will open their campaign against the USA on October 11 before taking on Morocco and Brazil on October 14 and 17 respectively at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

India's squad for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022:

Goalkeepers: Monalisha Devi Moirangthem, Melody Chanu Keisham, Anjali Munda

Defenders: Astam Oraon, Kajal, Naketa, Purnima Kumari, Varshika, Shilky Devi Hemam

Midfielders: Babina Devi Lisham, Nitu Linda, Shailja, Shubhangi Singh

Forwards: Anita Kumari, Lynda Kom Serto, Neha, Rejiya Devi Laishram, Shelia Devi Loktongbam, Kajol Hubert Dsouza, Lavanya Upadhyay, Sudha Ankita Tirkey

This will be India's maiden appearance in a U-17 World Cup and the expectations are not too high from the young guns. Head coach Dennerby said he is aware India are far from favourites in the competition but the pressure will be on other teams when playing against the hosts.

"It’s a new situation for everyone. India have never played the World Cup before. This is different ball game altogether," Dennerby said.

"It’s a unique chance to show everyone that we have prepared well and will not allow anyone to run over us."

"When you are on the field, everything is held back behind and you just have to focus on the game. That’s what the girls need to do. "We are not going into the tournament as the favourites. I believe the pressure then is on the opponents," he added.