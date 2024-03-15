Holders Manchester City to face Real Madrid, Barcelona to take on PSG in Champions League quarters

Champions League quarterfinal draws are out, with holders Manchester City facing 14-time winners Real Madrid being the highlight. Former winners Barcelona will take on Ligue 1 King Paris Saint Germain, while Arsenal will go one-on-one against their old foes Bayern Munich in the knockout stage. La Liga giants Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund from the Bundesliga in the last eight. 🏆✨ Who’s gonna win the Champions League? pic.twitter.com/Xj3pQr4XAJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2024 × In a UCL draw held at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland, on Friday (March 15), all four matches in the Champions League are locked in.

In the marquee clash between two modern-day heavyweights – Manchester City and Real Madrid, the first leg will take place on April 9-10, while the return leg will get underway on April 16-17.

In their last meeting at the very stage in 2023, Premier League winners Manchester City emerged as victorious by beating Real Madrid on 5-1 aggregate in the semis. City eventually won the UCL for the first time, beating Inter Milan 1-0 in the grand finale.

Meanwhile, seeking their first-ever Champions League title, Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint Germain will face FC Barcelona. While the Spanish giants are favourites entering this contest, given their run in La Liga, Kylian Mbappe will hold the keys for PSG as he eyes his last major trophy with the club.

Having announced his decision to leave PSG at the end of the summer, Mbappe will want to finish his reign in France on a high.

PSG last reached the finals in 2020, losing to Bayern Munich.

Arsenal to face Bayern Munich

Arsenal’s old demons are ready to take centre stage as they are drawn with Bayern Munich in UCL quarters this season. Having won all knockout ties against the Premier League club in history, the Harry Kane-led Bayern attack will eye maintaining the winning streak.

However, reaching the UCL quarters for the first time in 14 years, Arsenal are ambitious to turn the tables around this time.

On the flip side, Atletico Madrid facing Dortmund is one to watch out for, given their recent runs heading to this stage.

Meanwhile, the iconic Wembley Stadium in London will host the all-important final on June 1.

UCL QUARTER-FINALS -

Quarter final 1: Arsenal v Bayern Munich

Quarter final 2: Atletico Madrid v Borussia Dortmund

Quarter final 3: Real Madrid v Manchester City

Quarter final 4: Paris St Germain v Barcelona

UCL SEMI-FINALS -

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 2 v Winner of Q/F 4

Semi-final 1: Winner of Q/F 1 v Winner of Q/F 3

* Teams mentioned first will play the first leg at home

UCL SCHEDULE -

Quarter-final first legs: April 9-10

Quarter-final second legs: April 16-17

Semi-final first legs: April 30-May 1

Semi-final second legs: May 7-8

UCL FINAL -