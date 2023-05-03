'He tried to suppress the matter': Vinesh Phogat slams Anurag Thakur amid wrestlers' protest against WFI chief

India's wrestling star Vinesh Phogat, who is among the ones spearheading the wrestlers' protest against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh, has slammed Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and made a big accusation. Phogat, who has been vocal in criticising those in power amid the protest against Brij Bhushan on sexual harassment accusations, claimed that Thakur tried to suppress the matter by forming a committee.

Addressing the media, Olympian Phogat said on Tuesday (May 02), "It is very difficult to stand against a person who is misusing his power and position for so long. Three-four months before we sat at Jantar Mantar, we met an official, we told him everything that how women athletes are sexually harassed and mentally tortured. When no action was taken, then we sat on dharna."

She further asserted, "We ended our protest after talking to Union Sports Minister (Anurag Thakur), and all the athletes had told him about the sexual harassment. By forming a committee, he tried to suppress the matter there; no action was taken at that time."

'Will remain till Brij Bhushan goes to jail'

Meanwhile, Olympic medal-winning athlete Bajrang Punia addressed the media, on Wednesday (May 03), after Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha met the wrestling group at Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. He revealed that the wrestlers will continue their protest till Brij Bhushan isn't behind bars. Speaking to the media, he said, "PT Usha met us and assured her support. She said she is first an athlete and then an administrator. She assured us she will help us in getting justice. We will remain here till Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh goes to jail."

The likes of Bajrang, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh, etc., have led the protest, held in the national capital after as many as seven female wrestlers -- grabbed eyeballs and become a huge talking point nationwide.