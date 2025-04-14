Rory McIlroy's 11-year long wait came to an end on Sunday with a win at The Masters. McIlroy, who started Sunday’s final round with a two-stroke lead, overcame some bumps in the road including a furious comeback by Justin Rose to force a one-hole playoff after shooting 1-over par on the day, and finishing at 11-under par for the tournament and cementing his place among the game’s immortals.

With his victory at The Masters, the 35-year-old completed the career grand slam - winning each of golf’s four majors. McIlroy becomes just the sixth player to accomplish the feat joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods.

What all does the winner of The Masters gets?

The 2025 Masters Tournament had a total purse of $21 million. This time, the winner got $4.2 million as prize money, while Justin Rose got $2.268 million. But besides the prize money, there are lesser known privileges that the winner gets. Let's have a look:

The iconic Green Jacket is handed out to the winner, but most may not be aware they have an engraved gold nameplate on the inside of it. Winners also get to take the Green Jacket home for a year before it takes up a permanent residency at Augusta. Another long-standing tradition for Masters winners is a gold medal, which has been given out since the inaugural event in 1934.

Just three-and-a-half inches in size, it displays an image of the Augusta clubhouse on the front. The Masters trophy, a stunning work of art and a replica of the Augusta clubhouse comprised of 900 individual pieces of silver. A band on the base of the trophy bears the names of every winner.

Although they can't take the trophy home, winners do get to take home a smaller replica, which is estimated to be 40 per cent of the original trophy's size.

The clubhouse is another prominent feature on the gold locket given to the winner. However, champions must wait until the Champions Dinner held in their honour before they get their hands on the locket.

Another perk is access to a champions-only range during Masters week. Winners also get access to the Champions Locker Room, although due to the small space, those lockers are shared.

Aside from dictating the menu, winners receive an invite to the Champions Dinner every year. The winner also receive honorary membership to Augusta, meaning they can play the fabled fairways anytime they wish. Another major perk of victory is being granted permission to bring a guest and play the course on the Sunday before the Masters tees off.

Of course, there's the more timely rewards of OWGR points, with the Masters winner to earn 100.Champions are also given an exemption to all majors and PGA Tour events for the next five years following their triumph.

So yes, winning The Masters is not just about lifting the trophy, but much more.

Below are the rewards:

Green Jacket

Name engraved on The Masters trophy

A replica of the trophy

Masters gold medal

Gold locket

Invitation to The Masters Champions Dinner

Honourary membership to Augusta

A locker in the Augusta Champions Locker Room

Access to Champions-only range

Lifetime invitation to The Masters

100 OWGR points and 750 FedEx Cup points

$4.2million

Five-year major exemption

Five-year PGA Tour exemption

A special Sunday tee time

(With inputs from agencies)