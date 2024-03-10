Fuming Brentford boss Thomas Frank says Kai Havertz should've been sent off before late-winner for Arsenal

Brentford manager Thomas Frank was fuming after his side conceded a late winner against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday (Mar 9) during the Premier League encounter.

Frank said Kai Havertz should have been sent off earlier in the game before he scored an 86th-minute header to grant the Gunners a 2-1 win.

"I actually don't think Havertz should be on the pitch when he scored. It was a clear dive. Maybe it is difficult for the ref but the linesman should have seen it," said a fuming Frank in a post-match interview.

"[The players] were very angry because they felt they were hard done by with the penalty shout with Havertz. You can see the angles, it was clearly a dive. That was a second yellow and then it is 11 v 10," he added.

The Brentford boss hoped that the authorities would look into the matter and admit that they indeed made a mistake.

"I think that was a crucial moment in the game. I hope they admit they got something with them there, because last time there was a lot of complaint about a VAR situation marginally going our way. Hopefully they remember that when they talk after the game."



Arsenal go top of the table

Playing in front of a capacity crowd, Arsenal started the game in characteristic manner, piling on the pressure on Brentford by pinning them back in their box. The sustained pressure resulted in summer signing Declan Rice heading one to the back of the net after Ben White lofted an inch-perfect ball from near the touchlines on the right side.

Just when it looked like Arsenal would go into halftime with the lead intact, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale fluffled his lines, allowing Yoane Wissa to pull one back for his team.

Brentford started off the second half much better and nearly took the lead, courtesy of a stunning weak-foot 40-yard screamer from Ivan Toney which was tipped over by a scrambling Ramsdale. The Bees had several other half-chances but could not manage to convert them.

After the win, Arsenal managed to leapfrog both Liverpool and Manchester City to go top of the points table. However, the Gunners could be knocked off again, depending on the result when Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola spar for possibly the last time in the Premier League on Sunday (Mar 10).