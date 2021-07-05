Former SLC performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara banned for 7 years for breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Former Sri Lanka Cricket performance analyst Sanath Jayasundara has been found guilty of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and has been banned from all cricket for seven years.

His ban is backdated to May 11, 2019, when he was suspended. According to the order, Jayasunndhra was found guilty for breaching the following articles:

Article 2.1.3 -- offering a bribe or other Reward to the Sri Lankan Sports Minister to contrive in any way or otherwise influence improperly the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an International Match.

Article 2.4.7 -- obstructing or delaying an ACU investigation into possible corrupt conduct under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code.

Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager - Integrity Unit, in an official release said: "Jayasundara's attempt to bribe a Minister is a grave transgression while the efforts to cover up his tracks and the lack of remorse are hugely disappointing.

"We won't tolerate corrupt conduct in our sport and my team will be relentless in preventing such behaviour. This ban should serve as a deterrent for anyone who may be tempted along the wrong path," he added.