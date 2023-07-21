Former Pakistan captain and CT winner front-runner to become national team's chief selector: Report

After the end of Pakistan's tour of Sri Lanka, Mohammed Hafeez -- former Men in Green skipper and 2017 Champions Trophy winner -- is expected to take over as the national team's chief selector. Hafeez, who represented Pakistan in 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is, has been a huge servant of Pakistan cricket and is expected to take over a post that is lying vacant after Pakistan Cricket Board's Cricket Management Committee (CMC) got dissolved in June.

As per sources, Hafeez is being favoured by the newly-appointed PCB chief Zaka Ashraf. "Zaka met with former captain, Rashid Latif and Hafeez and spoke to them about becoming chief selector. Rashid was not keen on the job but Hafeez (has) expressed his availability for the job,” a source told PTI.

"Rashid was more interested in working on anti-corruption issues. Hafeez who played 55 Tests, 218 ODIs and 119 T20Is for Pakistan before retiring last year, made it clear that he would like the challenge of working as the chief selector," he opined.

Hafeez made his international debut in 2003 and went on to represent the country in all three forms of the game. He ended his glittering career with 3,652, 6,614 and 2,514 runs in Tests, ODIs and T20Is respectively. In addition, he was a handy spinner who returned with a total of 253 scalps at the highest level. The former batter also led Pakistan in the shortest format, being in-charge of the side during the 2012 and 2014 T20 World Cup. In the 2012 edition, the one-time winners reached the semi-final under Hafeez's captaincy.

The source further revealed that Ashraf is yet to decide whether to change the entire selection committee or just name a new chief selector, who will succeed Haroon Rasheed.

"It is unlikely the entire selection committee will be changed because of the heavy schedule of the Pakistan team after the Sri Lanka tour as Afghanistan have also confirmed a ODI series in Sri Lanka in August before the Asia Cup," the source added.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE