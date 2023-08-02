Football Transfers: Xavi confirms Ousmane Dembélé departure talk amid PSG interest

Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele is nearing a transfer away from Barcelona after manager and club legend Xavi Hernandez confirmed the plans for the Frenchman on Tuesday, August 1. Dembele, who arrived at the club in 2017 is likely to end his six-year stint at the club as Paris Saint-Germain are keen on his signature. The French champions are likely to wrap the deal in the coming days that will see him become the latest joinee at the club from Barcelona.

Dembele on way to PSG?

“I will be very clear. He has asked us that he wants to leave, he has been very direct, that he has a proposal from Paris Saint-Germain, that they have called him from there and here we cannot do anything. It is his personal decision.

"To me, it hurts me because I think we have taken great care of him here so that he is happy and content and continues to make a difference for us.

"But he says that he has this proposal and that he has decided to leave. That is why he has not played today,” Xavi said on the player as he confirmed the PSG’s interest.

The Spanish champions had initially given Dembele a deadline to sign a new contract or be sold in the transfer window. The player has likely made his decision as he informed Barcelona of his intention and wants to leave. Dembele had been a target for PSG for a long time and recently scored against Real Madrid in the club friendly in Dallas.

The outing could be his last for the club as he now looks set for Paris and will soon make the transfer permanent. He will join the likes of Ronaldinho, Lionel Messi, and Neymar to have played for both the clubs.

As things stand, Barcelona will look to invest the funds from the Dembele sale in pursuit of Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo. Barcelona have been linked with Cancelo for a long time and could be the ideal deal for all parties. Cancelo is wanted at City while Bayern are not interested in making the signing permanent.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE