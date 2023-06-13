Football Transfers: Kylian Mbappe plans to stay at PSG next season but unlikely to sign contract extension
In a statement to AFP, Mbappe said he had informed PSG "on July 15, 2022" of his decision not to activate an option to extend his contract, which ends after next season, for an extra year "and the only aim of the letter was to confirm what had already been spoken about previously".
Kylian Mbappe’s transfer situation took another turn on Tuesday, June 13 evening after the Frenchmen tweeted on his future with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). According to latest developments, the player has hinted he will leave the French champions as a free agent. Mbappe has been at PSG since 2017 having initially come on loan from Monaco and could now leave the club as free agent. He is reported to be on his way to Real Madrid while Manchester United are also interested in his signature.
Mbappe hints to stay at PSG next season
"Kylian Mbappe and his entourage confirm that this matter has not been discussed since over the course of the year, except a fortnight ago to announce the sending of the letter.
MENSONGES…❌— Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) June 13, 2023
En même temps plus c’est gros plus ça passe. J’ai déjà dis que je vais continuer la saison prochaine au PSG où je suis très heureux. https://t.co/QTsoBQvZKU
However, on the flip side he tweeted he is planning to stay at PSG next season and wrote, “LIES…At the same time, the bigger it is, the more it passes. I have already said that I will continue next season at PSG where I am very happy.”
If Mbappe does end up staying at PSG next season but plans on not signing an extension, he will be a free agent at the end of next season.
