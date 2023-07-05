Football: Manchester United confirm signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount

English Premier League (EPL) giant Manchester United have confirmed the signing of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea. The move was announced by the EPL club on Wednesday, July 5. Mount has signed the deal till the end of 2027-28 season, said United in a statement. The deal also has an option to extend the stay for another year, the statement read further.

As for the money involved, ESPN had reported earlier that clubs, United and Chelsea, had agreed to a deal worth $69.5 million with another $6.3 million in add-ons. Mount, 24, is United's first signing this summer.

Reacting to his signing, Mount agreed that 'it's not easy to leave the club where you grew' but was confident of exciting future ahead.

"It's never easy leaving the club where you grew up, but Manchester United will provide an exciting new challenge for the next phase of my career," Mount said in a statement.

"Everyone can see that the club has made big steps forward under Erik ten Hag. Having met with the manager and discussed his plans, I couldn't be more excited for the seasons ahead, and am ready for the hard work expected here," he added.

United football director, John Murtough, said: "Mason is an extremely intelligent footballer and has so many fantastic technical qualities that will significantly add to our squad.

"We have admired his talents for a long time, so we are delighted that he has chosen to take the next steps in his career here at Old Trafford," he added.

Mount had been with Chelsea since he was six when he joined the youth team. During his stint at the club, he has won Champions League (2021), UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup as well. He has scored 33 goals and has 37 assists to his name in 195 appearance for the West London club.



