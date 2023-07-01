Football: Christian Pulisic to move from Chelsea to AC Milan - Report

American football international Christian Pulisic is all set to move from English Premier League (EPL) club Chelsea to Serie A's AC Milan, reported ESPN citing sources. While the deal, a long term one, has green light from the clubs, they still have to agree on a transfer fee, ESPN added.

The Chelsea player, meanwhile, is willing to take a pay cut to make the deal work, read the ESPN report, adding that only a few little details are needed to be worked out before the teams reach a final agreement. The bone of contention, however, is the transfer fee. While Chelsea is looking for $27.3 million, the Serie A giants are looking to pay around $17-20 million, said ESPN further.

The news of Pulisic's potential move to Italy was first reported by Tuttomercatoweb, an Italian website. Chelsea's demand from AC Milan is based on the recent departure of Sandro Tonali. Milan, however, want to use that money for other players too and are considering moving away from the deal as well.

Pulisic, 24, was signed from Bundesliga's Borussia Dortmund for around $80 million in 2019 and still has one year left on his contract with Chelsea. The EPL club, however, looking to make space after spending a whooping $762 million on new players since last year. Pulisic is on top part of the list of players which Chelsea are willing to part ways with.

Pulisic's last two seasons at Chelsea haven't been memorable either with him being injured a lot. The American was also booed during Chelsea's final game of the season last season when he came on a substitute.

Overall, Pulisic has played in 59 games for Chelsea and has scored a total of 20 goals since making his debut with them in 2019-20 season. He also has nine assists to his name as well.

