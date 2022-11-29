FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales v England match predictions, points table & lineup, Who will win Battle of Brits?

In their World Cup match against Iran on Friday, Wales looked to increase their chances of making it out of the group stage. However, the Dragons put up a terrible performance and were duly penalised, though not until the 98th minute. Wales lost to Roozbeh Cheshmi and Ramin Razaeian's injury-time goals to leave fans inconsolable after Wayne Hennessey was sent off for a dangerously high foul on Mehdi Taremi. Only a specific series of circumstances will now allow Rob Page's team to qualify. If Wales loses on Tuesday, it will be the first time in their history that they have finished a major tournament without a single victory, but they might be able to draw inspiration from England's similarly terrible performance against the USA.

However, only a few hours later, some of the England supporters in the audience appeared to boo their own players off the field following an uninteresting draw with the USA. Many Three Lions supporters undoubtedly welcomed Wales' setback on Friday lunchtime. The game's greatest opportunity, a shot by Christian Pulisic that struck the crossbar, came as England lost the offensive flair that had allowed them to thrash Iran for six on the opening day and wasted the chance to clinch a top-two finish with one game remaining.

Wales vs. England Head to Head

We still expect Southgate's team to find their shooting boots and confirm a last-16 place, inflicting World Cup heartbreak on their neighbours in the process. England were not exactly firing on all cylinders against the USA either, and they will have a difficult time breaking down a five-man Wales backline.A motivated Wales team should not be written off on the mindset front when playing their most significant game in recent memory against a British foe, but their on-field performance against Iran left a lot to be desired.

Wales vs. England points table

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost Points 1 England 2 1 1 0 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 3 3 USA 2 0 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1

Wales predicted lineup: Ward; Davies, Mepham, Rodon; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Williams; Moore, James, Bale

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Maguire, Walker, Stones, Shaw; Henderson, Rice; Mount, Sterling, Foden; Kane



Wales vs. England kick off date, time and place

Wales and England will lock horns at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan in Qatar at 12:30 AM IST.

