FIFA World Cup 2022: Enraged fans make SHOCKING revelations from inside fan village tents

Thousands of people who flocked to Qatar for enjoying the biggest football tournament, FIFA World Cup 2022, have opted to stay at fan villages in Qatar. According to reports, these fan villages provide guests on a tight budget with an alternative to Doha's pricey standard hotels. Fans, however, have expressed their anger in a number of videos about where they recorded their experience of residing in fan villages. Many of the furious fans are complaining of dirty tap water and some of them are unhappy with the unavailability of air conditioning facility inside the tents amid hot weather.

According to a video report dated November 24 published by GiveMeSport on their facebook channel, a fan complained of the hot weather and lack of AC facility to cater to their woes. "There are hundreds of tents that are empty here. It is really really hot today, the hottest day so far that I have been here. I am really light-headed because of the heat and it is so humid in the tent."

"There has been so many issues in the last couple of days. The first day, obviously I thought, it's alright, it's not too bad, but oh god."

While complaining of the flies which, as per him, swarm the tents, the fan in the video can be seen ranting about it at length. "And it would have been a really good idea for them to put some sort of deterrent up, even a cheap one, just to sort the 'fly situation'. There would have been hordes of them. I bought some fly screen to hopefully sort with the fly situation and it's not helping because I think they'd come in and start sticking to the fly screen."

The angry fan, who can be seen flustered with the alleged situation in the fan village tents, pointed out that some of the fans that he is staying with said the photos of the tents contained air conditioned units inside the tents but there are none of them here at all.

"Now we did mention this and they provided us with a fan which wasn't here originally. That helps a little bit." He said there are hundreds of tents that are empty despite the fact that they showed urgency saying it was their last straw to book the tents. In the video, he also complained that he was charged for the public services which should ideally be free as per the rules.

"Even at the airport, the hire car that we have got allows us free public transport that's metro, tram, buses and matchday shuttles. And we went to reception yesterday to arrange the travel, to basically inquire about the bus to get us to the games yesterday. Oh yeah, you have to pay for this."

Continuing with his experience on the video, the fan said that he questioned the organisers if they were an original fan village. "They said, well, there are many fan villages. They avoided the question. I will tell you why it is cheaper getting a taxi which is about 35 minutes and quicker."

In a separate video posted by BBC, on their Facebook channel on 20 November, a fan was seen saying, a Mexico fan can be seen saying, "When we saw the pictures online of this, it seemed like a really fun idea. It seemed like really cool like a festival. But once we got here, our impressions were not precisely all positive. The tents are made of this really thick plastic which obviously for the nice and warm weather that we are having right now makes it extremely hot. Right now it is unbearable to be inside. "