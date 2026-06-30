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FIFA 2026: 'Sorry for not meeting your expectations': Japan's Daizen apologises to fans after World Cup R32 defeat

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 18:19 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 18:19 IST
FIFA 2026: 'Sorry for not meeting your expectations': Japan's Daizen apologises to fans after World Cup R32 defeat

Japan striker Daizen Maeda Photograph: (AFP)

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Japan striker Daizen Maeda apologised to fans after his side's Round of 32 defeat to Brazil, saying he was sorry for not meeting their expectations.

After Japan’s 2-1 defeat to Brazil in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32, striker Daizen Maeda apologised to fans for not living up to their expectations. Brazil came from behind to beat Japan with a dramatic stoppage-time winner. Gabriel Martinelli scored in the 95th minute, helping Brazil secure a place in the Round of 16 in front of a packed crowd on Tuesday (IST). In a post on X, Maeda said he was sorry that Japan could not deliver a better result.

Although the team once again failed to improve on its best World Cup finish of reaching the Round of 32, he said he was proud of everything the players, coaching staff, families and fans had achieved together since the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I'm truly sorry for not meeting your expectations. However, over these past three and a half years since the Qatar World Cup, everything we've built together with the players, staff, families, and all the fans and supporters is my pride. Thank you so much for all the support,” Maeda wrote.

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Japan shocked Brazil by taking the lead in the first half, as Kaishu Sano intercepted a loose ball in his own half, raced nearly 40 yards and finished with a powerful shot past goalkeeper Alisson to make it 1-0.

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Brazil responded strongly after the break, as Gabriel Magalhaes delivered a cross into the box and Casemiro headed home the equaliser to make it 1-1.

As the match appeared to be heading into extra time, Brazil launched one final attack. Danilo regained possession and passed to Endrick, who passed Bruno Guimaraes. The winger then calmly finished past goalkeeper Zion Suzuki to seal a 2-1 victory.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Brazil will now face either Ivory Coast or Norway in the Round of 16 on Jul 5 at the New York New Jersey Stadium.

The match added another memorable chapter to the rare World Cup meetings between Brazil and Japan. Before this encounter, the two teams had met only once at the tournament, in 2006.

With inputs from agencies

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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