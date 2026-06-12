/FIFA 2026 | Mexico coach Aguirre reveals team overcame stage fright before clinching World Cup opener

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre revealed his team had overcome a bout of stage fright before clinching their first victory in a World Cup opener with a 2-0 defeat of South Africa on Thursday. Mexico had never won their opening game of World Cup in seven attempts, registering five defeats and two draws during their previous appearances at the tournament. But Aguirre’s side were always in control against a poor South African team at the Estadio Azteca and bagged three points that puts them firmly on course for the knockout rounds from Group A.

Aguirre though revealed his team had had to set aside some opening day nerves to achieve the result.

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"When you’re starting out the World Cup, of course your legs will shake," Aguirre said. "Never in 25 years had anyone had any cramps but three of them had cramps today.

"We were in awe when we saw the stadium and they got a little bit of stage fright. But we never suffered. We could have scored four and it would have been completely different.”

The final minutes of Thursday’s game saw some sections of the restless home crowd boo the World Cup co-hosts.

Aguirre said while he hadn't heard the catcalls, the crowd were entitled to vent.

"I didn't hear boos. But it could have been a 4-0 game. 2-0, is not so much. But we got three points, which is amazing," Aguirre said.

"If someone is booing, it's the Mexico players' obligation to make sure that doesn’t happen again. But it didn’t have an impact on us."

Mexico now look ahead to games against South Korea and the Czech Republic -- but Aguirre snuffed out any suggestion that his team were targeting finishing first in their group.

"We're zero obsessed to win the group," he said. "Today we're just focused on Korea. It’s not relevant. It’s not our priority. Our priority is to focus on Korea, to keep going step by step and prepare for the future."

South Africa coach Hugo Broos meanwhile had no complaint with the red card that saw Sphephelo Sithole dismissed after half-time, but took issue with the dismissal of substitute Themba Zwane late in the game.

"The first red card, I don't think we have to say something about it but the second red card I think the Mexican player blocked my player, the referee decides something else," he said. "So it is a pity that we have to finish this game with nine players.