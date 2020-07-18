FA Cup semi-final, Man City vs Arsenal Live Streaming: When and where to watch MCI vs ARS

Manchester City is set to take on Arsenal in the first FA Cup semi-final at the iconic Wembley. The previous head-to-head clashes have been a one-sided affair in the recent year with the Blues dominating the ties. Arsenal have lost their last seven matches against Man City while conceding three goals in six matches of them.

However, Arsenal defeated Man City in the FA Cup semi-final when the two teams last met in April 2017 in what was Pep Guardiola’s first season with the Cityzens. The match will be played behind closed doors in the 90,000-seater capacity Wembley.

Man City vs Arsenal, FA Cup Live Streaming

When is the FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will take place on Saturday, July 19.

What is the timing of FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will start at 12:15 AM IST

Where is the FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City being played?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at the Wembley Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will be live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD.

Where can you live stream the FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The FA Cup match between Arsenal vs Manchester City will be live streamed on Sony’s streaming platform.

