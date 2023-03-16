F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: Check schedule, weather update, championship standings- All you need to know

F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to be held on 19 March 2023 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Grand Prix is officially known as the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023. The event is due to be held across the weekend of March 17- March 19. It will be the second round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

Championship standings before the race

Going into the weekend, Max Verstappen leads the World Drivers' Championship with 25 points, 7 points from his teammate Sergio Pérez, second, and 10 from Fernando Alonso, third. Red Bull Racing leads the Constructors' Championship from Aston Martin by 20 points and Mercedes by 27 points.

New Entrants

The drivers and teams are due to be the same as the season entry list with no additional stand-in drivers for the race.

Tyre choices

Tyre supplier Pirelli will bring the C2, C3, and C4 tyre compounds (designated hard, medium, and soft, respectively) for teams to use at the event.

Track changes

The third DRS detection point was moved farther ahead, being positioned on the exit of turn 27.

Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2: Full Schedule

Day 1

March 17, Friday Session Local time Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East First Practice Session 12:40 - 13:25 FIA Formula 2 Practice Session 13:55 - 14:40 Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour 14:50 - 15:20 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 14:50 - 15:50 FIA F1 Car Presentation 15:00 - 16:00 FORMULA 1 FIRST PRACTICE SESSION 16:30 - 17:30 FIA Formula 2 Qualifying Session 18:00 - 18:30 Formula 1 Teams' Press Conference 18:00 - 19:00 Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour 18:45 - 19:35 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 18:45 - 19:35 FIA Formula 2 Press Conference 19:15 - 19:45 FORMULA 1 SECOND PRACTICE SESSION 20:00 - 21:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East Second Practice Session 21:30 - 22:15

Day 2

March 18, Saturday Session Local Time Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour 13:05 - 14:00 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 13:15 - 14:15 Formula 1 Team Pit Stop Practice 13:45 - 14:15 Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East Qualifying Session 14:45 - 15:15 FORMULA 1 THIRD PRACTICE SESSION 16:30 - 17:30 FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap) 18:10 - 19:00 Paddock Club Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk 19:10 - 19:40 Paddock Club Paddock Club Track Tour 19:10 - 19:40 FIA Formula 2 Press Conference 19:20 - 19:50 FORMULA 1 QUALIFYING SESSION 20:00 - 21:00 Formula 1 Press Conference 21:00 - 22:00 Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins) 22:05 - 22:35 F1 Experiences F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo 22:50 - 23:50

Day 3