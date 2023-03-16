F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: Check schedule, weather update, championship standings- All you need to know
Story highlights
F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to be held on 19 March 2023 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia from March 17- March 19. Check all details here.
F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is all set to be held on 19 March 2023 at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The Grand Prix is officially known as the Formula 1 STC Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023. The event is due to be held across the weekend of March 17- March 19. It will be the second round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.
Championship standings before the race
Going into the weekend, Max Verstappen leads the World Drivers' Championship with 25 points, 7 points from his teammate Sergio Pérez, second, and 10 from Fernando Alonso, third. Red Bull Racing leads the Constructors' Championship from Aston Martin by 20 points and Mercedes by 27 points.
New Entrants
The drivers and teams are due to be the same as the season entry list with no additional stand-in drivers for the race.
Tyre choices
Tyre supplier Pirelli will bring the C2, C3, and C4 tyre compounds (designated hard, medium, and soft, respectively) for teams to use at the event.
Track changes
The third DRS detection point was moved farther ahead, being positioned on the exit of turn 27.
Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2: Full Schedule
Day 1
|March 17, Friday
|Session
|Local time
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East
|First Practice Session
|12:40 - 13:25
|FIA Formula 2
|Practice Session
|13:55 - 14:40
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|14:50 - 15:20
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|14:50 - 15:50
|FIA
|F1 Car Presentation
|15:00 - 16:00
|FORMULA 1
|FIRST PRACTICE SESSION
|16:30 - 17:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Qualifying Session
|18:00 - 18:30
|Formula 1
|Teams' Press Conference
|18:00 - 19:00
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|18:45 - 19:35
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|18:45 - 19:35
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|19:15 - 19:45
|FORMULA 1
|SECOND PRACTICE SESSION
|20:00 - 21:00
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East
|Second Practice Session
|21:30 - 22:15
Day 2
|March 18, Saturday
|Session
|Local Time
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|13:05 - 14:00
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|13:15 - 14:15
|Formula 1
|Team Pit Stop Practice
|13:45 - 14:15
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East
|Qualifying Session
|14:45 - 15:15
|FORMULA 1
|THIRD PRACTICE SESSION
|16:30 - 17:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Sprint Race (20 Laps or 45 Mins +1 Lap)
|18:10 - 19:00
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|19:10 - 19:40
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Track Tour
|19:10 - 19:40
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|19:20 - 19:50
|FORMULA 1
|QUALIFYING SESSION
|20:00 - 21:00
|Formula 1
|Press Conference
|21:00 - 22:00
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East
|First Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|22:05 - 22:35
|F1 Experiences
|F1 Experiences Champions Club Grid Walk & Trophy Photo
|22:50 - 23:50
Day 3
|March 19, Sunday
|Session
|Local time
|Porsche Sprint Challenge Middle East
|Second Race (11 Laps or 25 Mins)
|15:00 - 15:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Feature Race (28 Laps or 60 Mins +1 Lap)
|16:15 - 17:20
|Paddock Club
|Paddock Club Pit Lane Walk
|17:40 - 18:55
|Formula 1
|Drivers' Parade
|18:00 - 18:30
|FIA Formula 2
|Press Conference
|18:30 - 19:00
|Promoter Activity
|LED Truck Show
|18:30 - 19:00
|Formula 1
|National Anthem
|19:44 - 19:46
|FORMULA 1
|GRAND PRIX (50 LAPS OR 120 MINS)
|20:00 - 22:00
F1 Saudi Arabia Grand Prix 2023: Weather update
Jeddah does not typically have much rain and that looks set to continue this weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures are set to be high on all three days of racing, but the drivers can still expect to face some light to moderate winds out on track.
