F1: 'I'm not going to fake it', Max Verstappen slams soulless Las Vegas GP

Three-time Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen has slated the Las Vegas Grand Prix, scheduled for later in the weekend, saying the event is "99 per cent show" and that he isn't looking forward to the race.

The Grand Prix weekend kick-started on Wednesday evening with a lavish and rather over-the-top opening ceremony that featured performances from popular celebrities.

"It's 99 per cent show and one per cent sporting event. Not a lot of emotions to be honest. I mean I don't like...I just want to always focus on the performance side of things, I don't like all the things around it anyway," said Verstappen.

The Red Bull driver said he didn't have a chat with the F1 organisers about his views but doubted his views would have an impact on the proceedings.

"I don't know. I guess they still make money if I like it or not, so it's not up to me. But I'm also not going to fake it," he said.

No interesting: Verstappen on street circuit

Quizzed about the street circuit that has been laid across the Las Vegas strip, much to the inconvenience of the locals, Verstappen was blunt in his response.

"Yeah, not very interesting...it's just not many corners to be honest," Verstappen said, adding that he wasn't particularly looking forward to the race.

"No. No, but I'm looking forward to trying to do the best I can, but I'm not looking forward to this," he said, pointing to the hospitality areas above the paddock."

While F1's owners Liberty Media have grown the sport ever since taking over in 2016, the over-commercialisation has led to calls from the spectators to dial it down a bit.

The US has been given three races apart from the traditional race in Austin by the American owners in an attempt to tap the market. Mimai GP was introduced last year amid much criticism but Liberty Media have gone ahead and given the nod to Las Vegas GP as well, congesting the already cramped calendar.

Having won the World Championship in Qatar in October, Verstappen would still be hoping to win the penultimate race before moving to Abu Dhabi where he has some fond memories of winning the maiden championship.

Verstappen won the Brazil Grand Prix earlier this month rather comfortably with McLaren's Lando Norris and Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso finishing behind him.