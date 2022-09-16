EXCLUSIVE | Roger Federer would say hello to anyone irrespective of ranking, status, says Mahesh Bhupathi

Roger Federer last played a competitive match during Wimbledon 2021 where Hubert Hurkacz defeated him in the quarter-finals. Since then, the Swiss maestro struggled to remain fit and didn't take part in any further tournaments. Thus, the whole tennis fraternity sensed that the former world number one's retirement was on the cards.

After Serena Williams called it quits with her final appearance in the recently-held US Open, Federer has joined her in the retirement journey with a shocking announcement on Thursday evening (September 15). "As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognise when it is time to end my competitive career," tweeted Federer.

Thus, the D-day finally arrived. Many hoped for this day to miraculously never show up but it finally did with Federer -- one of the greatest athletes -- calling it quits after this year's Laver Cup. Following the shock announcement, WION's Sports Editor Digvijay Singh Deo interacted with India's legendary player Mahesh Bhupathi -- 12-time Grand Slam champion -- as the veteran lauded the Swiss maestro and spoke on his legacy.

"I think that's what we all wished for (one last shot from Federer before ending his career). Honestly, Roger has been able to excel his career incredibly long. At his age and how physical tennis is, it wasn't meant to be unfortunately," opined Bhupathi.

Federer's legacy - Ultimate professional, thorough gentleman & a fan-favourite

"Obviously being ultimate professional and a gentleman. Roger would say hello to literally everyone regardless of ranking and status. Very very few of the past champions were ever like that. He was not only a fan-favourite but a player-favourite as well," Bhupathi claimed.

What stood out among Federer's records?

The 48-year-old Bhupathi opined, "I think it was just the entire package. Once that switch came on after winning his maiden Grand Slam, he was a brat by breaking racquets but one fine day that switched turned on and since then he never set a foot wrong. Whatever he touched, it turned into gold."

Is he the GOAT?

"Well, a lot of people ask me this. Including me, he will always be a fan favourite. For anyone who understands the game, he will always be up there. But sports statistics don't lie and he finishes at number three (20) -- behind Rafael Nadal (22) and Novak Djokovic (21) in terms of Grand Slam titles. Very hard to call him GOAT if he has a losing record versus his biggest rivals. But we all love him and what he gave to tennis and how he transcended the sport just like Tiger (Woods) did in golf," asserted Bhupathi.

Say the name Federer and anyone would say 'tennis player'. Right?

"He is once-in-a-generation athlete. We have been very lucky to see him in action. He has played tennis like no one has ever before. Standing on the baseline and hitting half-volley winners year after year. People don't understand how incredibly hard it is," added the Indian legend.

Federer won 103 singles titles in a career spanning 24 years. The 41-year-old ended with a staggering 20 Grand Slam titles and will sign off after this month's Laver Cup; also featuring Nadal, Djokovic, etc. Needless to say, it will be a sellout with fans coming from all corners to witness the great Federer in action for one last time.