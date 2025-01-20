History was scripted on Sunday (Jan 19) as India's men’s and women’s teams won the inaugural Kho Kho World Cup beating Nepal in the final in both categories. The win is a welcome addition to the Indian sports legacy, as Kho Kho becomes the first sport to produce world champions from the nation in both men’s and women’s categories. After the match, Indian team captains Pratik Waikar and Priyanka Ingle spoke to WION, reflecting on the historic achievement.

Pratik, Priyanka speak to WION

India entered the women’s final as clear favourites, having had a dream run so far in the Kho Kho World Cup. Priyanka led from the front as India won 78-40 in the women’s category, while Pratik’s side won 54-36 to complete a double swoop.

“it was a dream come true for me having worked so hard in the last few years. Lifting the World Cup trophy was the proudest moment of life,” Pratik said in the exclusive chat with WION’s Aditya Pimpale.

Speaking on an elite list of captains to win the World Cup, Pratik said: “To be in the league of players like Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma to lift a World Cup trophy makes me feel special. My hard work has paid dividends and it is something I am proud of.”

Priyanka was equally enjoying her moment with the team, helping India win the inaugural edition.

“I can’t define my happiness as I became the first female captain of the Indian Kho Kho side to win the World Cup. There was hard work, persistence and more than anything the determination to bring the trophy home. My journey as a young girl from Pune to a World Cup-winning captain has seen lots of ups and downs, but I think the sky is the limit for us now,” she told WION.

The Indian team was guided by coach Ashwini Sharma who reflected on the historic run in the inaugural edition. Sharma praised the authorities and the player’s determination to bring the World Cup home.