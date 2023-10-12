ugc_banner

Euro 2024: Governing body UEFA reschedules Kosovo-Israel qualifier over Gaza conflict

Lausanne, SwitzerlandUpdated: Oct 12, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

UEFA had already postponed on Sunday, the day after the surprise offensive launched by Hamas, "all matches scheduled" in Israel "in the next couple of weeks". 

UEFA on Thursday announced the Euro 2024 qualifier between Kosovo and Israel, scheduled for Sunday, had been postponed because of the conflict in Israel and Gaza.  "Israeli authorities currently do not allow their national team to travel abroad," UEFA, European football's governing body, said in a statement. 

"A new date for the fixture will be announced in due course."

UEFA had already postponed on Sunday, the day after the surprise offensive launched by Hamas, "all matches scheduled" in Israel "in the next couple of weeks". 

The governing body has rescheduled Israel's match against Switzerland match, originally scheduled for this Thursday, for Wednesday November 15 with the venue still to be determined.

Israel's European Under-21 Championship matches have also been postponed along with an Under-17 mini-tournament in which Israel was due to take part. 

(More to follow)

