Striker Erling Haaland has signed a record nine-and-a-half-year deal with Premier League champions Manchester City, which ties him with the club until 2034, with Haaland stating he is ‘super proud and happy.’ Since joining the PL giants from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has scored 111 goals across 125 matches, 52 of which came in his first season at the club (in 2022-23), when Man City won the treble.

Advertisment

Erling's here to stay! 🩵



We're thrilled to announce @ErlingHaaland has extended his contract at City to 2034 🙌 pic.twitter.com/38ewvPqCP7 — Manchester City (@ManCity) January 17, 2025

Haaland, who was previously contracted till 2027, has signed for another seven years – a record for a player in domestic competition, with his weekly wages touted to be half a million (£500,000/week).

Also read | Neymar close to MLS deal after Saudi Pro League fallout with Al-Hilal

Advertisment

“I am super happy. I am proud. It is difficult to put into words because it is a big moment. I am happy, and that is the right word to use. I am looking forward to staying here for a long time.

“In the end, speaking with the people I spoke with, the hunger and the support that I have been getting for the last couple of years from the board, from the bosses and from Pep [Guardiola], it was an easy decision. I am delighted,” Haaland said after committing to Manchester City for another nine years.

Since joining City under coach Pep Guardiola, Haaland has won two Premier League titles, an FA Cup, one Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup, thus cementing his place in the team and the league as one of the modern-day greats.

Advertisment

Aim is to get better and win more titles

Sharing excitement over his contract extension, Haaland said he aims to improve and get better at what he does best - scoring goals.

“I am going to stay for a long time,” Haaland said.

“Now I can fully focus on getting better because I am going to stay here for such a long time. Full focus on performing and getting better to give all of the fans what they want.

“It has gone really quick. It feels like I signed a moment ago. It has been going really quick, and that is a good thing. It means I am enjoying it.

“For two and a half years as a City player, I have been winning loads of trophies, playing loads of good football, having so many great moments together with the whole club and with the fans. I still remember the rainy parade [after the treble], which was maybe the biggest and best moment because it was a typical Manchester parade. It has been amazing and like a dream in this two-and-a-half years,” he continued.

Although Manchester City is lingering at the sixth position on the PL points table with 35 points, 12 behind the leaders Liverpool, Haaland’s contract extension boosts the defending champions' morale.

(With inputs from agencies)