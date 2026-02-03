Epstein files hit NFL: 76-year-old New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch named 400 times, league says 'going to look at the context'

The latest tranche of Epstein files, released last week by the US Department of Justice, has hit the National Football League (NFL). Among the names mentioned in the files, New York Giants co-owner Steve Tisch's name has been mentioned 400 times in the various e-mails that were sent back in 2013 regarding 'women'. The NFL, in a statement, has said that the league is 'looking into the links' between Tisch and Epstein. The Giants co-owner, while not being found guilty of any crime related to the investigation of Epstein, can still be disciplined by the league under NFL's policy. 76-year-old Tisch, meanwhile, has denined any wrongdoing.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch and Jeffery Epstein e-mail chats

Among the various conversations which took place between Tisch and Epstein, the convicted sex offender offered to introduce Tisch to a Russian woman in 2013. The Giants co-owner replied: “Is she fun?” In another conversation, Tisch asked Epstein about a girl from Tahiti including is she's a 'working girl' to which the convicted felon replied: "Never."

In a separate conversation, Epstein can be giving a 'feedback' to Tisch about a woman the Giants co-owner had met and worte: "(R)eport just in, you did very well. (S)he wants to go to the play, she is a little freaked by the age difference but go slow ... (I) will try to convince her not to return to Ukraine. having her crying worked."

Tisch replied and wrote: "Nice report ... Funny comment on crying!!!"

What is Tisch saying about the entire thing

"We had a brief association where we exchanged emails about adult women, and in addition, we discussed movies, philanthropy and investments," Tisch, in a statement releaed on Friday (Jan 30), said about his relationship with Epstein. "I did not take him up on any of his invitations and never went to his island. As we all know now, he was a terrible person and someone I deeply regret associating with," he added.

What is NFL saying about Tisch and his name in Epstein files

As per the league policy, "Everyone who is part of the league must refrain from ‘conduct detrimental to the integrity of and public confidence in’ the NFL. It is not enough simply to avoid being found guilty of a crime in a court of law. We are all held to a higher standard and must conduct ourselves in a way that is responsible, promotes the values of the NFL, and is lawful."

Simply put, NFL can very well take action against Tisch for just being named in the Epstein files and having a relationship with the sex offender, who committed suicide in a New York jail cell in August 2019, a month after being convicted.